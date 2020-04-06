Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RARX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.11.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RARX stock remained flat at $$48.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.05. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $493,832.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $397,163.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,763 shares of company stock worth $1,199,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.