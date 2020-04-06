Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RARX. ValuEngine raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.11.

NASDAQ RARX remained flat at $$48.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.79.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $497,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $400,060.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $101,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $377,054.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,763 shares of company stock worth $1,199,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

