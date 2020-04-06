RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RADA Electronic Ind. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. 239,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,171. The company has a market capitalization of $161.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 0.99. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Ind. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 546,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 24,826 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.