Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on METC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of METC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 135.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

