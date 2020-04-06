RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $16.91. 37,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,414. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

