Raymond James Cuts FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Price Target to $14.00

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FNHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut FedNat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:FNHC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.56. 11,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. FedNat has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $159.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40 and a beta of 1.04.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $106.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FedNat will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FedNat by 7.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FedNat by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in FedNat by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FedNat by 17.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in FedNat by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

