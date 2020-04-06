Raymond James Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $115.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $136.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.68.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock traded up $4.51 on Friday, hitting $105.95. 1,719,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,548. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.19. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $175,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,488 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,547,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Fortinet by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,265,000 after purchasing an additional 561,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fortinet by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,486,000 after purchasing an additional 537,112 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.