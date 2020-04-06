Raymond James Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $140.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $179.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, First Analysis cut Splunk from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.36.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $14.26 on Friday, reaching $116.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,674. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.80.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,332 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total transaction of $549,600.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,385,176.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 3,381 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $399,600.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,575,792.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,193 shares of company stock valued at $11,310,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 937,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297,398 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,366,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

