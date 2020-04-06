RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 79,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,783. The firm has a market cap of $252.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao purchased 9,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $159,485.30. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

