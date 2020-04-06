Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) recently:

4/1/2020 – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

3/18/2020 – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

3/16/2020 – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

3/14/2020 – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.25. 3,663,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,376,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.96. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV alerts:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,888,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the fourth quarter worth about $78,780,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,447,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,472,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,719,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.