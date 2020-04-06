Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mylan (MYL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) recently:
- 4/2/2020 – Mylan was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 4/2/2020 – Mylan had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2020 – Mylan had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2020 – Mylan was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/17/2020 – Mylan was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/5/2020 – Mylan was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/3/2020 – Mylan was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 2/13/2020 – Mylan was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,612,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,252. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 468.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62.
Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Mylan by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 159,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,305,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Mylan NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.