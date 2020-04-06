Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mimecast (MIME)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME):

4/2/2020 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Mimecast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at Dougherty & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Mimecast is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Mimecast had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Mimecast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2020 – Mimecast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2020 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

2/13/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

2/12/2020 – Mimecast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Mimecast had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/11/2020 – Mimecast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Mimecast had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Mimecast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

MIME stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 854,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. Mimecast Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,626,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,105,516.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,348 shares of company stock worth $4,177,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 968,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,994,000 after buying an additional 85,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mimecast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,358,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,614,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,072,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

