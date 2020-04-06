Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Up 12.7%

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)’s share price shot up 12.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $7.99, 296,033 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 388,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $173.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.91. Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. On average, analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPH. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 31.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,537,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.2% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter worth $365,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

