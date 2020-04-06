Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RBNC. TheStreet cut Reliant Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of RBNC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 128,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $114.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. Also, Director Homayoun Aminmadani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $193,455. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

