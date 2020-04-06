Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Up 12.9%

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) shares shot up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.45, 272,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 244,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rev Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rev Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $259.46 million, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.52 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden bought 15,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,100 shares in the company, valued at $892,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,660. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rev Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rev Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit