Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Up 12.9%

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) shares shot up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.45, 272,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 244,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rev Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rev Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

Get Rev Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $259.46 million, a P/E ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.52 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rev Group Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden bought 15,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,100 shares in the company, valued at $892,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,660. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rev Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rev Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.