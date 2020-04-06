Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LXFR. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

LXFR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.74. 4,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.56 million, a P/E ratio of 122.92 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 529.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 499.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

See Also: What is systematic risk?

