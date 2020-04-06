Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $57.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.87.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. 52,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,225. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,885 shares of company stock valued at $804,891. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,601,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,090 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 507.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 440,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 368,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 306,799 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.