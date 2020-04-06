Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) PT Lowered to $144.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Sanderson Farms from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded Sanderson Farms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.63.

Sanderson Farms stock traded up $6.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

