ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded ScanSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut ScanSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SCSC traded up $1.92 on Thursday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,762. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $554.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.25. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Dean purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,138. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $42,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $195,705. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ScanSource by 85.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ScanSource by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

