Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SAIC has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from to and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Science Applications International stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.23. 68,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.85. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,769.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

