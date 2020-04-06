Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SHIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $1.14 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 16th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

SHIP stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,073,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,973. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.41. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.