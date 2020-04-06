Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Seneca Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. 27,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.76. Seneca Foods has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $41.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.97 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.74%.

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at $412,544.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENEA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 22.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

