Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Up 12.7%

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)’s stock price rose 12.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.44, approximately 1,333,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,293,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.