Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Apr 6th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MCRB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.32. 247,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,832. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 611,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after buying an additional 611,260 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,273,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 130,049 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

