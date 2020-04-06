Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCRB. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.60.
Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 247,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,832. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $231.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
