Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCRB. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 247,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,832. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $231.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

