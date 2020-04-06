ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $330.00 at Raymond James

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $383.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.50.

NOW stock traded up $16.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.08. 227,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,806. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.36 and its 200 day moving average is $285.98. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in ServiceNow by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 378,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,371 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

