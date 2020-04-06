Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Shoe Carnival from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Shoe Carnival from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of SCVL stock traded up $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $18.13. 258,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,693. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $210.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $239.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 83,046 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

