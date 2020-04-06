Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from to in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $440.37.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $25.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $383.46. 1,941,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,377. Shopify has a 1 year low of $190.38 and a 1 year high of $593.89. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $447.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,680,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 223,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $338,911,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

