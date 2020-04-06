Shopify’s (SHOP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shopify from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a positive rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $440.37.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $25.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $383.46. 1,941,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,377. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.46 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $190.38 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.