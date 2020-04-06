Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

SHBI stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 55,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,305. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $18,667,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 142,397 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 211,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 576,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

