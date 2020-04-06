Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 23,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,284. The stock has a market cap of $129.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.70. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.46%. Analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

