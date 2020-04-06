Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $17.14. 2,827,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,708. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.89.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. TheStreet cut Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.
