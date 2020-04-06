Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBGI. Benchmark decreased their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.13.

NASDAQ SBGI traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,287. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,016.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

