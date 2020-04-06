Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Up 15%

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) rose 15% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.77, approximately 350,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 339,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $495.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Smart Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Smart Global by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Smart Global in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Smart Global during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

