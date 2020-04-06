Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Snap-on stock traded up $10.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.25. The company had a trading volume of 669,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,649. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.55.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Snap-on’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

