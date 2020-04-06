Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Trading 14.3% Higher

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) rose 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 391,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,842,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.54.
About Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI)
Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.
