Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Trading 14.3% Higher

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2020

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) rose 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 391,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,842,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stage Stores by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,063,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 545,134 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stage Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,284,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stage Stores during the fourth quarter worth $3,059,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Stage Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Stage Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI)

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

Comments


