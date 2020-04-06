Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Trading 15% Higher

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s stock price traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.26 and last traded at $10.67, 8,084,635 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 121% from the average session volume of 3,650,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on STWD. B. Riley raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.99%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 37,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

