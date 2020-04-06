Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $113.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Repligen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.71.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.06. 31,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,820. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 12.15. Repligen has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $109.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $425,980.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,661.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,125 shares of company stock worth $5,039,228. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

