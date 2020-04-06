Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $315.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $334.93.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $17.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $299.85. The company had a trading volume of 151,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $5,928,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.