Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SMLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE SMLP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,978. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.44.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 83.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

