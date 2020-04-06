Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Mizuho

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $56.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $5.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.04. 39,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs purchased 3,555 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,424.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Colvin purchased 1,300 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,522,000 after buying an additional 734,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,458,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 573,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,105,000 after acquiring an additional 280,734 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after acquiring an additional 145,607 shares in the last quarter.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

