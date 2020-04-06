TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives $55.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCEHY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

