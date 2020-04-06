TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Trading Up 12.8%

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)’s stock price was up 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $37.99, approximately 789,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 540,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,512.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $34,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 377,494 shares of company stock valued at $18,764,507 and have sold 95,788 shares valued at $5,384,284. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,011,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,282,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 334,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,254 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $8,548,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 416,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,555,000 after purchasing an additional 90,958 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

