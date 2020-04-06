TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives GBX 251.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 251.67 ($3.31).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TT Electronics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

TTG stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 155.50 ($2.05). 184,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,856. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 192.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 229.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 135.75 ($1.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 268 ($3.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $238.72 million and a PE ratio of 14.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

