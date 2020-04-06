TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives GBX 251.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 251.67 ($3.31).
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TT Electronics to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th.
TTG stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 155.50 ($2.05). 184,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,856. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 192.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 229.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 135.75 ($1.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 268 ($3.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $238.72 million and a PE ratio of 14.95.
About TT Electronics
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.
