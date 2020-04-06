U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 72,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,058. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 97.61%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of U.S. Global Investors worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

