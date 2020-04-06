Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UGP has been the topic of several other reports. Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Banco Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes to a buy rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.20 to $4.60 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ultrapar Participacoes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

NYSE UGP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,640. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. Ultrapar Participacoes has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

