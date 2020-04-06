Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unisys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of UIS stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.21. 28,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,848. The firm has a market cap of $658.94 million, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.85. Unisys has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $741.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $5,150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 697.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 379,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 332,021 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Unisys by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 349,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 217,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unisys by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 183,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Unisys by 422.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 179,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

