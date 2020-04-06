Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE UHT traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,981. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $132.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

