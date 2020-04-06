Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE UHT traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,981. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $132.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.28.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.
