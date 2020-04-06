Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of UBA stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 7,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,484. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $412.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.