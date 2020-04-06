USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a market cap of $80.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

In other USD Partners news, insider Dan Borgen bought 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $108,486.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Ray Curry bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USD Partners stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of USD Partners worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.